Nevada’s unemployment rate hits all-time low in January

The month’s 3.6 unemployment rate is the lowest rate on record in state history.

People enter the College of Southern Nevada's Career Fair in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

January marked an all-time low for Nevada’s unemployment rate.

The month’s 3.6 unemployment rate is the lowest on record in state history, dating back to 1976, and is down from its all-time high of 13.7 percent during the Great Recession, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

“For the first time since July 2007, there is no longer a gap between Nevada’s unemployment rate and the nation’s,” David Schmidt, the department’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The department found employment in Nevada is up 3,900 jobs over January and 22,800 over the past year.

Construction added the most jobs out of all sectors for the 12-month period ending in January, increasing by an average of 6,700 jobs over the same time in the year prior.

Schmidt said the tight job market is likely continuing to create employment challenges for local business, but might result in wage increases for workers.

“Competition for this diminishing pool of unemployed job seekers should continue to support rising wages and expanding job opportunities for anyone looking to enter the job market or pursue a better career,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @Nicole0Raz on Twitter.