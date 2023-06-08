79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

New 24-hour gym opens in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 9:58 am
 
A new EoS Fitness location opened in Henderson on May 31. (EoS Fitness)
A new EoS Fitness location opened in Henderson on May 31. (EoS Fitness)
A new EoS Fitness location opened in Henderson on May 31. (EoS Fitness)
A new EoS Fitness location opened in Henderson on May 31. (EoS Fitness)

There is a new spot in Henderson to get in a workout.

EoS Fitness opened a new location on May 31 at the southwest corner of the Sunset Road and Stephanie Street intersection in Henderson.

The new location is the 15th EoS gym in the Las Vegas valley and will be open 24 hours a day. It ‘s 44,000 square feet in size and will be the first EoS gym to offer “Smart Strength Equipment,” which contains more screens and personal tracking to personalize a workout, according to a news release from EoS Fitness.

A focus on a new location and upgrades to equipment at EoS gyms is meant to keep the company competitive in the Las Vegas market, according to Eric McCauley, the senior regional vice president of sales and operations in Nevada for EoS Fitness.

“EoS has built an amazing community throughout the Las Vegas Valley, and our new gym in Henderson gives us the opportunity to provide even more residents with a premium fitness experience featuring the latest smart technologies, advances in recovery and high-end amenities all at an affordable price point,” McCauley said in an emailed statement.

This is the 80th EoS location across the nation. The company has its other locations in five states: Arizona, Florida, California, Texas and Utah.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
3
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
4
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
5
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Hooters looking to bust back into Las Vegas restaurant scene
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Rockefeller Group buys second industrial plot in Las Vegas
Rockefeller Group buys second industrial plot in Las Vegas
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
More Tony Hsieh DTP properties up for sale
More Tony Hsieh DTP properties up for sale
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation