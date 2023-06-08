New 24-hour gym opens in Henderson

EoS Fitness recently opened its 15th location in the Las Vegas area that has unique workout equipment and technology.

A new EoS Fitness location opened in Henderson on May 31. (EoS Fitness)

There is a new spot in Henderson to get in a workout.

EoS Fitness opened a new location on May 31 at the southwest corner of the Sunset Road and Stephanie Street intersection in Henderson.

The new location is the 15th EoS gym in the Las Vegas valley and will be open 24 hours a day. It ‘s 44,000 square feet in size and will be the first EoS gym to offer “Smart Strength Equipment,” which contains more screens and personal tracking to personalize a workout, according to a news release from EoS Fitness.

A focus on a new location and upgrades to equipment at EoS gyms is meant to keep the company competitive in the Las Vegas market, according to Eric McCauley, the senior regional vice president of sales and operations in Nevada for EoS Fitness.

“EoS has built an amazing community throughout the Las Vegas Valley, and our new gym in Henderson gives us the opportunity to provide even more residents with a premium fitness experience featuring the latest smart technologies, advances in recovery and high-end amenities all at an affordable price point,” McCauley said in an emailed statement.

This is the 80th EoS location across the nation. The company has its other locations in five states: Arizona, Florida, California, Texas and Utah.

