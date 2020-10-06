82°F
Business

New 40-acre medical campus coming to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 9:46 am
 
Updated October 6, 2020 - 9:52 am

A hospital chain has purchased 40 acres of land in Henderson for a new medical campus.

Universal Health Services bought the parcel, at the southwest corner of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, formerly Executive Airport Drive, for $36.5 million, property records show. The sale closed Sept. 24.

Pennsylvania-based UHS, which operates locally as Valley Health System, has drawn up plans for a 550,000-square-foot hospital, 250,000 square feet of medical office space and two four-story parking structures, Henderson documents show.

Phases planned

The project would be developed in phases. UHS expects to start construction next year and finish the full build-out in 2035, records show.

The Henderson City Council approved project plans Aug. 18.

Valley Health System spokeswoman Gretchen Papez said Monday the company has “no additional information to share at this time.”

She previously stated the project “is not related to or triggered by” the coronavirus outbreak.

UHS’ new hospital site is near the Raiders’ practice facility in west Henderson, at the southern tip of the valley. The area has been flooded with real estate projects the past few years, including apartment complexes, housing tracts, retail centers and, an especially popular option, warehouses.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

