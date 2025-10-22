New $44M building planned for Las Vegas Medical District

The yet-to-be constructed building will support University Medical Center and Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

USDA is reopening some 2,100 offices to help farmers access $3B in aid

A new building is coming to the Medical District from the same nonprofit behind UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian Medical Education Building.

Nevada Health & Bioscience Corp. on Wednesday announced plans for a $44 million building — The NHBC Academic Laboratory — in the Medical District near downtown Las Vegas. The building will serve as a laboratory building for University Medical Center and a blood bank.

Located at 625 Shadow Lane, across from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, the state-of-the-art building will be two stories and 34,000 square feet. The ground floor will house a donor blood center and the second floor will be a specialized laboratory for UMC for microbiology and virology, tuberculosis identification, stem cell processing, drug toxicology and a molecular lab.

Additionally, the lab will support UNLV’s medical school by expanding pathology residency programs and fellowships.

Funding for the building comes from a public-private-nonprofit partnership, with $35 million from the State of Nevada American Rescue Plan Act grant and a $9 million city of Las Vegas general funds grant, as well as investment from NHBC and UMC, said Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen.

This is the latest move to expand development within the Medical District, as well as address the health care shortage in Nevada. According to Dr. Barbara Atkinson, medical consultant for NHBC, the lab will help with physician retention by offering “hands-on experiences and training.”

“By investing in comprehensive education, we are not only advancing the next generation of skilled medical professionals but also ensuring they are prepared to meet the needs of our community and provide ongoing, exceptional care for years to come,” said Atkinson.

Knudsen anticipates even more developments to crop up within the Medical District, saying “I can guarantee you, in five years, there won’t be plots of land anymore.”

“You’re going to see medical buildings. You’re going to see apartment complexes. You’re going to see hotels. Those are all to support the growing medical infrastructure we have here in Southern Nevada,” said Knudsen.

Currently, grading is being done on the site and is anticipated to be finished within 18 months, said Knudsen.

Sletten Construction is acting as the owner’s representative, Whiting Turner Contracting Company is the general contractor and Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects are the project architects.

Other developments in the area include a new apartment complex and hotel, both of which are anticipated to break ground in three to six months, said Knudsen.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.