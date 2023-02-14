New $50M nightlife venue to be built on Strip

Evening Entertainment Group plans to open a Bottled Blonde location in Grand Bazaar Shops, the open-air retail hub outside Horseshoe Las Vegas.

An artist's rendering of Bottle Blonde, a restaurant and nightlife venue planned for the Las Vegas Strip. (Evening Entertainment Group)

The Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Boulevard is getting a new $50 million nightlife spot.

Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group plans to open a newly built Bottled Blonde location in the Grand Bazaar Shops, the open-air retail hub outside Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly Bally’s.

Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, said he aims to open the standalone 25,000-square-foot venue in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It will have a restaurant, bar and beer garden. The project, at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, is expected to cost $50 million to develop.

Occupying a new three-story building with an open-air rooftop lounge on the fourth level, Bottled Blonde would face steep competition on the Strip, a corridor packed with places to eat, drink and party. It would also sit at an especially busy intersection that regularly sees huge volumes of cars driving through and tourists walking by.

Corieri pointed to the high pedestrian counts and said Bottle Blonde will be at a “marquee location.”

“Our visibility is much better than most people,” he told the Review-Journal.

Evening Entertainment Group, owned by Corieri and his wife, Diane, operates several dining and nightlife brands including Bottle Blonde.

Besides the one slated for Las Vegas, Bottle Blonde has locations in Texas; Miami; Scottsdale, Arizona; and one being built in Nashville, Tennessee.

