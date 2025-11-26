New apartment complex to be built south of Strip

Two Midwest real estate firms have teamed up on a rental project along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Real estate firms Waterton and The NRP Group are partnering to develop a 368-unit apartment complex in Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Studio Schafer)

Two Midwest real estate firms have teamed up to build an apartment complex in Las Vegas.

Waterton and The NRP Group announced last month that they are partnering to develop a 368-unit luxury rental project along Las Vegas Boulevard, 15 minutes south of the Strip, called South Valley.

Construction was scheduled to begin “imminently,” with the first units slated for delivery in mid-2027, according to a release.

Project plans call for two four-story buildings; quartz countertops and subway-tile backsplashes in the apartments; and amenities that include outdoor seating areas with firepits and a “well-appointed club lounge,” the developers said.

According to NRP, the project site is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Erie Avenue, between the South Point and the M Resort.

Neither firm is a stranger to Southern Nevada.

Chicago-based Waterton has purchased apartment complexes in the Las Vegas Valley, and Cleveland-based NRP is developing multiple new apartment projects in Southern Nevada.

NRP’s projects include a luxury building in the southwest valley near the Durango hotel-casino; a rental complex on Silverado Ranch Boulevard just west of Interstate 15, in the southern valley; and an affordable-housing complex in North Las Vegas.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.