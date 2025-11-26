67°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New apartment complex to be built south of Strip

Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara ...
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara ...
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara ...
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara ...
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara ...
Vacant land is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard at Erie Avenue in Henderson Nov. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Real estate firms Waterton and The NRP Group are partnering to develop a 368-unit apartment com ...
Real estate firms Waterton and The NRP Group are partnering to develop a 368-unit apartment complex in Las Vegas, a rendering of which is seen here. (Studio Schafer)
More Stories
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference at Harry Reid Internat ...
TSA’s $10K bonus winners say agency is ready for Thanksgiving rush
A shopper heads into a Walmart store Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Dav ...
What’s open on Thanksgiving?
Tourists watch the fountains go off to the tune of “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sina ...
Tourism reports show gaming win up, visitation down in October
Ishana Lennard, right, a technical recruiter at Link Technologies, talks to a job seeker during ...
Las Vegas’ job market has recovered losses from pandemic
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 1:00 pm
 

Two Midwest real estate firms have teamed up to build an apartment complex in Las Vegas.

Waterton and The NRP Group announced last month that they are partnering to develop a 368-unit luxury rental project along Las Vegas Boulevard, 15 minutes south of the Strip, called South Valley.

Construction was scheduled to begin “imminently,” with the first units slated for delivery in mid-2027, according to a release.

Project plans call for two four-story buildings; quartz countertops and subway-tile backsplashes in the apartments; and amenities that include outdoor seating areas with firepits and a “well-appointed club lounge,” the developers said.

According to NRP, the project site is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Erie Avenue, between the South Point and the M Resort.

Neither firm is a stranger to Southern Nevada.

Chicago-based Waterton has purchased apartment complexes in the Las Vegas Valley, and Cleveland-based NRP is developing multiple new apartment projects in Southern Nevada.

NRP’s projects include a luxury building in the southwest valley near the Durango hotel-casino; a rental complex on Silverado Ranch Boulevard just west of Interstate 15, in the southern valley; and an affordable-housing complex in North Las Vegas.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A shopper heads into a Walmart store Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Dav ...
What’s open on Thanksgiving?
By Matt Ott Associated Press

Most big U.S. retailers are closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, many will open early the following day, Black Friday, the unofficial start of the holiday gift-buying season and the biggest shopping day of the year.

MORE STORIES