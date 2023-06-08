New Burlington store to open in Henderson Friday

Burlington will open a new store in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway.

A Burlington Coat Factory building is seen at 2189 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new Burlington store will open in Henderson on Friday and hold grand-opening festivities throughout the weekend.

The store, which will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, will be located on St. Rose Parkway, near its intersection with Amigo Street.

The first 100 customers on Friday and Saturday will receive a scratch-off ticket, called a Burlington Wow! Buck, containing a random prize that will go toward their purchase in celebration of the grand opening, according to a news release from the retailer. Customers in the store on Sunday will get free Burlington tote bags until they run out.

Burlington pledged to donate $5,000 to a nearby school through its partnership with the nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org, according to the news release.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.