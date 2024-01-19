New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show

The retailer is seeking to build a new store in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to documents filed with Clark County.

The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen on Monday, May 4, 2020. Another Costco could be in the works for the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plans are in the works to add another Costco Wholesale location in southwest Las Vegas, Clark County records show.

Costco is seeking to build a retail building on about 22 acres at the southeast corner of Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, according to documents filed with the county.

The building would be just under 158,000 square feet and would have a bakery, tire sales, a pharmacy, an optical center and a hearing aid testing area. It would offer over 4,000 products, according to documents filed with the county describing the project. The site would also have a gas station and just under 900 parking spots.

The initial land use application for this Costco project was approved in September by the Clark County Zoning Commission. A county spokesperson said no building permits have been applied for this project yet.

A Costco spokesperson declined to comment, saying it’s company policy not to speak on new locations that are more than three months from opening.

Although the development timeline for the Costco is unclear there is an expectation it will get built as Matthew Nelson, vice president of J.A. Kennedy Real Estate Company, said he expects the project to move forward in 2024.

“I believe there’s gonna be a Costco center out of the ground in Buffalo (Drive)/215 (Beltway),” he said during a panel discussion on commercial real estate.

The land where Costco is lookig to build is owned by the Clark County Department of Aviation, according to county records.

It’s unclear whether this land will be sold to Costco or if the company has entered into a lease agreement with the Department of Aviation, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If this location gets developed, it would be the sixth Costco location in the Las Vegas Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.