61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 11:26 am
 
Updated January 19, 2024 - 11:30 am
The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen on Monday, May 4, 2020. Another Costco co ...
The Costco store on Marks Street in Henderson is seen on Monday, May 4, 2020. Another Costco could be in the works for the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plans are in the works to add another Costco Wholesale location in southwest Las Vegas, Clark County records show.

Costco is seeking to build a retail building on about 22 acres at the southeast corner of Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, according to documents filed with the county.

The building would be just under 158,000 square feet and would have a bakery, tire sales, a pharmacy, an optical center and a hearing aid testing area. It would offer over 4,000 products, according to documents filed with the county describing the project. The site would also have a gas station and just under 900 parking spots.

The initial land use application for this Costco project was approved in September by the Clark County Zoning Commission. A county spokesperson said no building permits have been applied for this project yet.

A Costco spokesperson declined to comment, saying it’s company policy not to speak on new locations that are more than three months from opening.

Although the development timeline for the Costco is unclear there is an expectation it will get built as Matthew Nelson, vice president of J.A. Kennedy Real Estate Company, said he expects the project to move forward in 2024.

“I believe there’s gonna be a Costco center out of the ground in Buffalo (Drive)/215 (Beltway),” he said during a panel discussion on commercial real estate.

The land where Costco is lookig to build is owned by the Clark County Department of Aviation, according to county records.

It’s unclear whether this land will be sold to Costco or if the company has entered into a lease agreement with the Department of Aviation, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If this location gets developed, it would be the sixth Costco location in the Las Vegas Valley.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
2
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
3
A’s hunt for temporary home continues; is Las Vegas Ballpark on list?
A’s hunt for temporary home continues; is Las Vegas Ballpark on list?
4
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
5
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Teen accused of killing bicyclist faces another attempted murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
UnCommons continues to grow, add tenants in southwest valley
UnCommons continues to grow, add tenants in southwest valley
Why Nevada is often overlooked for film production
Why Nevada is often overlooked for film production
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Plans for $290M North Las Vegas manufacturing facility abandoned
Skiers, snowboarders getting access to more of Lee Canyon this week
Skiers, snowboarders getting access to more of Lee Canyon this week
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson
Massive manufacturing facility still on the way for Henderson