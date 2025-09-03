89°F
New downtown chapel now accepting reservations, Elvis included

Storybook Wedding Chapel is a new wedding venue opening in downtown Las Vegas. (Storybook Wedding Chapel)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 11:56 am
 

The owners of a world-famous wedding chapel are opening up a new location in downtown Las Vegas for couples to tie the knot.

Storybook Wedding Chapel, from the owners of Graceland Wedding Chapel, are now taking reservations for the new venue. Located downtown at 618 S. 6th St., bookings are now available beginning Sept. 16.

Built in 1928, the mid-century style cottage-turned-chapel is the former residence of Reed Whipple, a Las Vegas banker, politician and city councilman. Now redesigned, the venue features a floral wall, garden, gazebo and a “one of a kind” 60-year-old stained glass window, according to a news release.

“After decades of welcoming couples from around the world, we set out to create an enchanted chapel setting unlike anything else in Las Vegas,” said Dee Dee Duffy, co-owner of Storybook Wedding Chapel, in a statement. “Preserving the timeless charm of this 100-year-old cottage was essential in creating the unforgettable and elegant wedding experience we envision for our couples.”

Ranging from $149 to $599, plus taxes and fees, packages offered include round-trip transportation downtown, bouquets and boutonnieres, photography, video and live streaming, unity candle ceremony, a bridal suite, a wedding coordinator, among others. Additionally, Elvis-themed ceremonies are available.

Directly following the ceremony, some packages will offer a first dance for couples, saying they are “among the first” in Las Vegas to offer the experience, said the release.

Ceremonies can be conducted in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Romanian.

Duffy and Brendan Paul have owned the Graceland Wedding Chapel since 2003, although it has been an operating wedding chapel since 1939, according to their website.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

