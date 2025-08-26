76°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New furniture store opening in long-empty building in Tivoli Village

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ...
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ...
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ...
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ...
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, ...
Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Flat screen TVs are displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. ...
August consumer confidence dips in US with jobs, tariffs and high prices driving most unease
Amanda Follett opens packages at A Sight For Sore Eyes, a brick-and-mortar and ecommerce store ...
A US tariff exemption for small orders ends Friday. It’s a big deal to some shoppers and businesses
The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Miss ...
Inside Gaming: Off-Strip casino offers new progressive slot lounge
A Southwest Airlines jet taxis at Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in ...
Southwest changing its seating policy for these passengers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

A furniture chain is opening in a long-vacant building in Las Vegas’ Tivoli Village.

Design Within Reach is setting up a new outpost in the suburban retail-and-office complex at the corner of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard. The store is directly across an outdoor plaza from luxury furniture dealer Restoration Hardware’s four-level, 60,000-square-foot location in Tivoli.

Frank Volk, retail leasing broker for Tivoli, said that Design Within Reach took about 10,000 square feet. He also confirmed that its stand-alone building was not previously occupied and had been a vacant shell.

Tivoli Village initially debuted in 2011, though Volk, a broker with CBRE Group, believes the furniture store’s building opened with Tivoli’s second phase, in 2016.

Las Vegas city records show several permits were issued this year for the Design Within Reach location.

The retailer, which lists the Las Vegas store on its website as “Coming Soon,” did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES