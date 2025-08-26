New furniture store opening in long-empty building in Tivoli Village

The store is directly across an outdoor plaza from furniture dealer Restoration Hardware’s four-story location in Las Vegas.

Southwest changing its seating policy for these passengers

A US tariff exemption for small orders ends Friday. It’s a big deal to some shoppers and businesses

August consumer confidence dips in US with jobs, tariffs and high prices driving most unease

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Furniture store Design Within Reach's new location in Tivoli Village on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A furniture chain is opening in a long-vacant building in Las Vegas’ Tivoli Village.

Design Within Reach is setting up a new outpost in the suburban retail-and-office complex at the corner of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard. The store is directly across an outdoor plaza from luxury furniture dealer Restoration Hardware’s four-level, 60,000-square-foot location in Tivoli.

Frank Volk, retail leasing broker for Tivoli, said that Design Within Reach took about 10,000 square feet. He also confirmed that its stand-alone building was not previously occupied and had been a vacant shell.

Tivoli Village initially debuted in 2011, though Volk, a broker with CBRE Group, believes the furniture store’s building opened with Tivoli’s second phase, in 2016.

Las Vegas city records show several permits were issued this year for the Design Within Reach location.

The retailer, which lists the Las Vegas store on its website as “Coming Soon,” did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.