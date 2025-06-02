New furniture store opens in Las Vegas next to rival Ikea

Ashley Furniture’s sprawling new location in the southwest valley recently opened for business.

A big furniture store has opened in Las Vegas next to a rival retailer.

The new store also is next to Ikea, the popular Swedish retail chain and meatball slinger known for its low-priced, self-assembly furniture.

Ashley spokeswoman Betsy Ottman previously said the store was slated to open in May and confirmed it would be the furniture chain’s flagship location in the U.S.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The Wisconsin-based furniture maker and retailer purchased the 20-acre site in 2020 for about $27 million. Clark County commissioners subsequently approved its plans for a 273,222-square-foot showroom and distribution center.

In summer 2023, the Clark County Building Department issued a commercial building permit, valued at $19.6 million, for the new retail warehouse, records show.

Ashley wasn’t the first furniture company that set out to build a store near Ikea.

Las Vegas-based Walker Furniture acquired 14 acres at Sunset and the Beltway in 2017 and unveiled plans for a 150,000-square-foot store and 50,000 square feet of additional retail space.

The development never materialized, and Walker sold the property to Ashley, which bought additional land from a neighboring owner to assemble its project site.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.