New furniture store opens in west Las Vegas

The company said the store marks its first in Nevada.

Luxury senior housing project to be built in Henderson

‘We’ve lost our bravery’: Gaming entrepreneur calls on Vegas casinos to stop nickel-and-diming

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

Furniture store Design Within Reach opened a new location in Las Vegas' Tivoli Village complex. (DWR)

A new furniture store has opened its doors in Tivoli Village.

Design Within Reach announced Wednesday that its 8,700-square-foot location recently debuted in the suburban Las Vegas retail-and-office complex, located at the corner of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

It said the store boasts “design concierge” services, including 3D room renderings.

The store is directly across an outdoor plaza from luxury furniture dealer Restoration Hardware’s four-level, 60,000-square-foot location in Tivoli.

DWR said that it has 40-plus locations across North America and that its store in Tivoli marks its first in Nevada.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.