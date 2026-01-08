52°F
Business

New furniture store opens in west Las Vegas

January 8, 2026 - 11:13 am
January 8, 2026 - 11:13 am
 

A new furniture store has opened its doors in Tivoli Village.

Design Within Reach announced Wednesday that its 8,700-square-foot location recently debuted in the suburban Las Vegas retail-and-office complex, located at the corner of Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

It said the store boasts “design concierge” services, including 3D room renderings.

The store is directly across an outdoor plaza from luxury furniture dealer Restoration Hardware’s four-level, 60,000-square-foot location in Tivoli.

DWR said that it has 40-plus locations across North America and that its store in Tivoli marks its first in Nevada.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

