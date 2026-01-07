New grocery store under construction in North Las Vegas

A supermarket chain with a heavy presence in Southern Nevada plans to open another store.

A piece of machinery moves about the construction site where a new Albertsons is planned on the 7300 block of North Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The construction site where a new Albertsons is planned on the 7300 block of North Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The construction site where a new Albertsons is planned on the 7300 block of North Decatur Boulevard with the ER at Valley Vista adjacent on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new grocery store is set to take shape in North Las Vegas.

Phoenix real estate firm Vestar recently broke ground on a stand-alone Albertsons near the northeast corner of Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, across from a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles location.

Site work is underway on the roughly 6-acre parcel, which sits in a housing-packed area of the valley.

Plans call for Albertsons to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2027, although the supermarket chain will determine the store’s opening date, said Kean Thomas, vice president of finance and development for Vestar.

Construction crews broke ground in the first week of December, according to Thomas, who said that the building will span about 62,000 square feet and that the total project cost is more than $20 million.

Albertsons declined to comment.

Vestar purchased the land from Albertsons last month for about $8.8 million, property records show. Thomas described the project as a build-to-suit for the grocery giant, which will rent the building.

In general, such projects are designed and built to a tenant’s specifications.

The supermarket chain has a big presence in Southern Nevada. There are 35 Albertsons locations statewide, mostly in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.

Vestar, meanwhile, focuses on buying, developing and managing retail properties. Locally, its portfolio includes The District at Green Valley Ranch and the Best in the West shopping center.

The firm acquired The District, located at Green Valley Parkway and the 215 Beltway in Henderson, with a partner in 2011 and took full ownership in 2015.

It purchased Best in the West, at Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, in 2018.

