New hotel planned for Las Vegas’ Medical District

A developer plans to build the project across from UMC.

What’s the construction at Charleston and Town Center in Summerlin?

Renderings for the Home2 Suites by Hilton. (City of Las Vegas)

A University Medical Center public safety vehicle waits outside the hospital in Las Vegas Thursday, June 23, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, file) @KMCannonPhoto

A new hotel is penciled for Las Vegas’ Medical District, with city officials saying it’s a first for the area.

Developer Mulkey Holdings plans to build a 130-room, five-story Home2 Suites along Charleston Boulevard across from University Medical Center, city records show.

Dina Babsky, Las Vegas’ director of economic development, said at a City Council meeting last week that this will be the first hotel in the core of the Medical District.

The hotel is positioned to serve UMC patients and families, as well as travel nurses.

The City Council talked about the project Wednesday while discussing plans to lease a neighboring, 0.54-acre city-owned plot to the developer for use as a construction staging site. Plans also call for the developer to build a parking lot there for the hotel.

Approved unanimously by City Council, the ground lease is for seven years, at a rate of $4,000 per month, with two five-year extension options, records show.

The ground lease starts once the developer has obtained all required building permits by the June 30, 2027, deadline.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.