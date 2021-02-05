New hotel under construction in North Las Vegas

Nigro Development expects to finish a 119-room TownePlace Suites at Nexus Way and Lamb Boulevard, just off Interstate 15, in early 2022, according to a news release.

Nigro Development is building a 119-room TownePlace Suites hotel in North Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy of B&P Advertising)

A longtime Las Vegas real estate firm is building a small hotel in North Las Vegas and has plans for another in the valley.

Nigro Development expects to finish a 119-room TownePlace Suites at Nexus Way and Lamb Boulevard, just off Interstate 15, in early 2022, according to a news release this week. It broke ground on the project in November.

The company also is looking to build a SpringHill Suites near South Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the south valley, according to a representative.

“There is no playbook for building hotels during a global pandemic, but our existing hotels are continuing to do well, even throughout the pandemic, and we’re confident that the industry will make a comeback by the time our new hotels open,” Michael Nigro, president of the firm’s contracting arm, Nigro Construction, said in a statement.

Nigro has developed other hotels around the valley, including a Residence Inn on St. Rose Parkway and a Fairfield Inn & Suites on Sky Pointe Drive, both of which were completed in 2019, the news release said.

A family-owned company, Nigro was launched in 1979.

