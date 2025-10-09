New Ikea store concept sets Henderson opening date

Ikea has set Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, as its opening date for its new Henderson store concept in the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center at 637 N. Stephanie St. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/FIle)

Ikea has set an opening date for its new Henderson store concept.

Located in the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center at 637 N. Stephanie St., the new store plans to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The new location will differ from the Ikea’s typical superstore model and will be a “plan and order point with pickup” dedicated to kitchen, bedroom and living room planning, where customers can order with the Ikea store team and pick up qualifying items at the location.

During the grand opening there will be exclusive tours, giveaways, food sampling and more, a news release said.

The store concept is part of the company’s growth strategy to increase accessibility and to “meet customers where they are,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to offer Las Vegas metro area residents more ways to shop and experience Ikea,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer, Ikea U.S. “This new location highlights our commitment to bring Ikea closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions.”

The new location will cover over 2,900 square feet, which pales in comparison to the Spring Valley superstore at 351,000 square feet. Due to the smaller size, no food offerings will be available at the location during normal operating hours, so shoppers will have to make a trip to the superstore to get their Swedish meatball fix.

Ikea made its first entry to the Las Vegas market in 2016, with a superstore off the 215 Beltway and South Durango Drive.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.