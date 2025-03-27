New industrial park in North Las Vegas lands tenant that ships to Amazon

Las Vegas’ warehouse market has expanded far beyond just trucking food, linens and the like to local hotels and convention halls.

6 bills from Nevada Democrats aim to fix housing; Lombardo might veto them

Invited guests observe their new sorting conveyor system during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Invited guests lead by Pattern COO Rob Hahn head to the new sorting conveyor system during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pallet of products are just a few of the millions processed weekly in the warehouse during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shaun Mayo of Pattern demonstrates the sorting a labeling of products at a station in their warehouse during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Products are sorted for future processing during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A lot of coordination goes into the process at Pattern evident from a board during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pattern COO Rob Hahn describes the process of handling inbound product during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pattern COO Rob Hahn cuts a ribbon joined by others during a reception and tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees at Pattern are reflected in wine glasses during a reception and tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pattern COO Rob Hahn talks about their growth and expansion to the area during a reception and tour of the new distribution facility operated by the Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bundles of packages are stored temporarily at pattern during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boxes of products on line to be processed are just a few of the millions handled weekly in the warehouse during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based company on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Completed boxes of products move along their sorting conveyor during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Completed boxes of products move along their sorting conveyor during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Completed boxes of products move along their sorting conveyor during a tour of the new distribution facility operated by Utah-based Pattern on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Utah logistics firm has expanded to Southern Nevada, opening a distribution center in a newly built industrial park.

Pattern Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday evening for its new 114,000-square-foot facility near North Las Vegas Airport. The company signed its lease last year when the building was still under construction and will initially have around 200 people working there, with more expected over time, said Chief Operating Officer Rob Hahn.

The Lehi, Utah-based company boasts 18 locations globally, and Hahn said this is its first in the Las Vegas area.

Pattern, which ships clients’ products to consumers and online marketplaces such as Amazon, will package, label and send goods from the North Las Vegas facility, Hahn explained.

On Tuesday, the warehouse floor had rows of pallets stacked with boxes. Some were labeled to ship from the facility to an Amazon location in Phoenix, while others featured the logo for Kong Co., which makes toys for dogs and cats.

America’s casino capital emerged as a competitive player in the warehousing and distribution industry in recent years, due to a combination of factors including the huge growth of e-commerce, available land and proximity to Southern California.

Developers flooded Southern Nevada with massive warehouse projects, especially in North Las Vegas, and more tenants shipped products to other states.

The pace of warehouse construction has dropped recently, and vacancies shot higher last year amid a slowdown in pre-leasing for new projects. But overall, Las Vegas’ warehouse market has expanded far beyond just trucking food, linens and the like to local hotels and convention halls.

Hahn said Southern Nevada is a great location for sending products to the West Coast, and as the region keeps growing, it’s a more attractive spot for companies to send goods here and to find more cost-effective ways to ship goods out.

“We will do many millions of units, every single week, out of this building,” he said.

Pattern occupies a building in Windsor Commerce Park, an 86-acre industrial complex at the corner of Carey Avenue and Simmons Street. Developer Lincoln Property Co. broke ground on the eight-building, 1.6 million-square-foot project in 2023 and announced last year that the complex was more than 35 percent pre-leased.

At the time, the company said all buildings were under construction, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Efforts to get an update on the industrial park from the developer or its leasing brokers were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.