New industrial project planned next to North Las Vegas Airport

Panattoni Development Co. purchased 9 acres of land and intends to build a 180,960-square-foot industrial building.

A plane comes in for a landing at the North Las Vegas Airport on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A warehouse developer unveiled plans for a new project next to North Las Vegas Airport.

Panattoni Development Co. announced last week that it purchased about 9.2 acres of land at the northeast corner of Simmons Street and Evans Avenue, just east of the airport.

The company, led in Nevada by partner Doug Roberts, intends to build a 180,960-square-foot industrial building, according to a news release.

Construction of Simmons Airpark is scheduled to start in February and finish in December.

Initial construction costs are estimated at $17 million, the news release said, adding the project is a joint venture between Panattoni and Principal Financial Group.

This summer, Dallas real estate firm Lincoln Property Co. announced plans for an industrial park just east of North Las Vegas Airport as well, saying it acquired 86 acres for the venture.

The project, at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue, will feature eight buildings and nearly 1.6 million square feet of space, according to a news release. Lincoln is scheduled to start construction of Windsor Commerce Park in the first quarter next year and finish in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.