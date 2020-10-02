New jobless claims in September drop to lowest level since mid-March

The number of Nevadans filing for new jobless claims in September dropped to the lowest level since mid-March.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

The number of Nevadans filing for new jobless claims in September dropped to the lowest level since the start of COVID-19’s state impact, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday.

More than 7,500 jobless residents filed initial claims last week, down 8.2 percent, compared to the previous week. DETR said it’s the lowest weekly total of initial claims filed since mid-March.

Filers submitting continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, also fell for the seventh consecutive week to 190,613. It is the first time since continued claims in Nevada dipped below 200,000 since mid-April.

Self-employed workers and independent contractors under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program filed 11,198 initial claims for the same week, down 2.1 percent, or 240 claims, from the previous week. Continued claims for PUA totaled 95,829 for the same period.

