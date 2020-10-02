88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Business

New jobless claims in September drop to lowest level since mid-March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2020 - 10:29 am
 
Updated October 2, 2020 - 10:34 am

The number of Nevadans filing for new jobless claims in September dropped to the lowest level since the start of COVID-19’s state impact, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday.

More than 7,500 jobless residents filed initial claims last week, down 8.2 percent, compared to the previous week. DETR said it’s the lowest weekly total of initial claims filed since mid-March.

Filers submitting continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, also fell for the seventh consecutive week to 190,613. It is the first time since continued claims in Nevada dipped below 200,000 since mid-April.

Self-employed workers and independent contractors under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program filed 11,198 initial claims for the same week, down 2.1 percent, or 240 claims, from the previous week. Continued claims for PUA totaled 95,829 for the same period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
2
Trump has ‘mild symptoms’ after confirming positive test for COVID-19
Trump has ‘mild symptoms’ after confirming positive test for COVID-19
3
Lawyer accused of misconduct donated thousands to Sisolak campaign
Lawyer accused of misconduct donated thousands to Sisolak campaign
4
Trump challenged Nevada election. Local candidates worry too.
Trump challenged Nevada election. Local candidates worry too.
5
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Markets fall, but cut early losses on Trump positive test news
By Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise The Associated Press

The SP 500 was down 0.5% in afternoon trading, paring its earlier losses. It fell as much as 1.7% shortly after trading began. But the moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Read More