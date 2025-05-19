New Las Vegas bar, restaurant to hold job fairs

The highly anticipated locations plan to hire dozens through the job fairs this week.

Construction of new restaurant and nightlife venue Bottled Blonde Las Vegas continues adjacent to Ole Red in the Grand Bazaar Shops on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of jobs are available at two hospitality-focused job fairs this week in Las Vegas.

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino, as well as Bottled Blonde Las Vegas are holding hiring events on Wednesday and Thursday, both looking to fill front and back of house positions.

JW Marriott and Rampart Casino are holding a hiring event on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., looking to fill over 60 positions for celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani’s new Italian concept, opening this summer. The new fine dining restaurant is hiring for servers, bussers, hosts, food runners and bartenders.

Those looking to apply as food servers should arrive at the Cascade Lounge at the casino from 10 a.m. to noon; hosts, bussers and food runners from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and bartenders from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective hires should bring resumes, with hiring managers interviewing and making job offers on the spot.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the job fair and positions will be posted until filled.

The Las Vegas Strip’s newest restaurant and nightlife locatio, Bottled Blonde, is hosting a two-day hiring event on May 21 and May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3690 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Suite 500.

The recruitment fair will be filling front of house positions including model cocktail server, model busser, model bartender, model barback, porter, food runner, model hostess and security host. Additionally, they will be hiring for prep cooks, line cooks and dishwasher.

Prospective hires should bring a copy of their resume to the event.

Bottled Blonde Las Vegas is slated to open this summer, according to Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group. Located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, the venue “transforms from casual neighborhood Italian eatery by day to a high-energy nightlife scene by night,” according to its website, with a restaurant, bar and beer garden at the location.

Announced in April 2023, the $50 million standalone project will be 25,000 square feet and three stories and will have an open-air rooftop lounge on the fourth level and a view of the Bellagio fountains across the street.

