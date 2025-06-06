93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New Las Vegas Strip shopping center welcomes jewelry store — PHOTOS

Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at BLVD on ...
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees listen as Luciano Rodembusch, GM of Pandora North America, speaks before participatin ...
Attendees listen as Luciano Rodembusch, GM of Pandora North America, speaks before participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Yerlin Almonte, a craft specialist, applies color on heart-shaped jewelry at the Pandora store ...
Yerlin Almonte, a craft specialist, applies color on heart-shaped jewelry at the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees are reflected on a giant heart-shaped mirror as they check out jewelry after a ribbon ...
Attendees are reflected on a giant heart-shaped mirror as they check out jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Pandora jewelry store is seen at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
The Pandora jewelry store is seen at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry at Charm Bar, named after a poker table, after a ribbon-c ...
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry at Charm Bar, named after a poker table, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at ...
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pandora store at BLVD ...
Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pandora diamond bracelets, necklaces and rings are displayed at Diamond Salon before a ribbon-c ...
Pandora diamond bracelets, necklaces and rings are displayed at Diamond Salon before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
An aerial view of homes at Sarasota, a community planned in The Paseos of Summerlin, on Thursda ...
Las Vegas home sales continue to lag as prices remain close to record highs, report says
The Las Vegas Review-Journal has hired Kristen DeSilva to serve as deputy editor of Neon, the c ...
Kristen DeSilva hired at the Review-Journal
District Judge Gloria Sturman asks a question in court during a hearing in the probate case inv ...
Questions still swirling over Tony Hsieh’s will after court hearing
Fireworks go off above Green Valley Ranch on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
Station to charge fee for premium fireworks viewing areas at 3 resorts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 3:01 pm
 

A new jewelry store has opened at the Strip’s newest and largest standalone shopping complex.

Pandora has opened a new flagship store at BLVD, which is being heralded as the Strip’s largest standalone shopping complex at 400,000 square feet. This is the fourth storefront to open at the shopping center.

The new, first-of-its-kind store occupies 3,005 square feet of space with signage facing Las Vegas Boulevard. Inside there is a craftsmanship studio, dedicated diamond bar, in-store personalization and interactive charm bar.

Throughout opening weekend, Pandora will be offering limited-run, Vegas-themed charms just for the event, including sparkling dice, Vegas player and welcome sign dangle charms. Additionally guests can spin to win exclusive Pandora prizes, limited-edition merchandise or in-store offers; one guest per day will win a Pandora lab-grown diamond necklace in blush pink; heart-shaped jewelry boxes, custom playing cards and chocolate poker chips are up for grabs; pin-to-win discounts of $25 to $50 off purchases.

BLVD has been announcing and opening new storefronts, with more to come throughout the year. The first storefront to open at the complex was Puma, ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the new Adidas and ABC Store opening within the last year.

BLVD replaced the Hawaiian Marketplace after it closed in 2022, but plans have been in the works since 2018. Developers Gindi Capital are large Strip property owners — owning almost everything from the BLVD down to the MGM Grand — totalling around 2,000 linear feet.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES