New Las Vegas Strip shopping center welcomes jewelry store — PHOTOS

A new jewelry store has opened at the Las Vegas Strip’s newest and largest standalone shopping complex, and shoppers can get Vegas-themed charms opening weekend.

Pandora diamond bracelets, necklaces and rings are displayed at Diamond Salon before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry at Charm Bar, named after a poker table, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Pandora jewelry store is seen at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees are reflected on a giant heart-shaped mirror as they check out jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yerlin Almonte, a craft specialist, applies color on heart-shaped jewelry at the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees listen as Luciano Rodembusch, GM of Pandora North America, speaks before participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pandora store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attendees check out Pandora's jewelry after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at BLVD on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A new jewelry store has opened at the Strip’s newest and largest standalone shopping complex.

Pandora has opened a new flagship store at BLVD, which is being heralded as the Strip’s largest standalone shopping complex at 400,000 square feet. This is the fourth storefront to open at the shopping center.

The new, first-of-its-kind store occupies 3,005 square feet of space with signage facing Las Vegas Boulevard. Inside there is a craftsmanship studio, dedicated diamond bar, in-store personalization and interactive charm bar.

Throughout opening weekend, Pandora will be offering limited-run, Vegas-themed charms just for the event, including sparkling dice, Vegas player and welcome sign dangle charms. Additionally guests can spin to win exclusive Pandora prizes, limited-edition merchandise or in-store offers; one guest per day will win a Pandora lab-grown diamond necklace in blush pink; heart-shaped jewelry boxes, custom playing cards and chocolate poker chips are up for grabs; pin-to-win discounts of $25 to $50 off purchases.

BLVD has been announcing and opening new storefronts, with more to come throughout the year. The first storefront to open at the complex was Puma, ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the new Adidas and ABC Store opening within the last year.

BLVD replaced the Hawaiian Marketplace after it closed in 2022, but plans have been in the works since 2018. Developers Gindi Capital are large Strip property owners — owning almost everything from the BLVD down to the MGM Grand — totalling around 2,000 linear feet.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.