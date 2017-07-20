New Las Vegas Walmart plans to hire 300 employees

The new Walmart on Blue Diamond road will be hiring about 300 employees to prepare for its opening this fall.

Job postings are shown outside a new Walmart Super Center in Compton, California, U.S. on January 10, 2017. (Mike Blake/Reuters,File Photo)

The new Walmart on Blue Diamond road will be hiring about 300 employees to prepare for its opening this fall.

Applications for both full- and part-time associates will be accepted online or in person at a temporary hiring center, found on Rainbow Boulevard near the store’s location. The hiring center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Most of the new employees will begin work in September to prepare for the store’s grand opening. These new employees will join the 14,037 Walmart associates currently in Nevada.

The job includes a benefits program to eligible associates, including health-care coverage with no lifetime maximum. The associate position also offers eligible employees an associate stock purchase program, discounts on general merchandise, company-paid life insurance, a performance-based quarterly cash bonus and matching 401(k) contributions of up to 6 percent of pay.

Additionally, a statement from Walmart said the company will offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

8645 S. Rainbow Blvd, Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV.