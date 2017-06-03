New low-cost carrier to offer flights between Las Vegas, Germany

Another budget airline moved into McCarran International Airport on Friday, when Eurowings launched nonstop seasonal flights between Las Vegas and Cologne, Germany, airline officials said.
Eurowings, Lufthansa’s new low-cost carrier, will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays through the end of October aboard Airbus A330 jetliners equipped with high-definition monitors, said the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Germany is the seventh-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, LVCVA officials said, adding that the new flights are projected to generate $15.1 million in direct visitor spending.
Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.