New low-cost carrier to offer flights between Las Vegas, Germany

After it lands, McCarran International Airport welcomes the first Eurowings flight that few direct from Cologne, Germany with a water arch on Friday, June 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Another budget airline moved into McCarran International Airport on Friday, when Eurowings launched nonstop seasonal flights between Las Vegas and Cologne, Germany, airline officials said.

Eurowings, Lufthansa’s new low-cost carrier, will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays through the end of October aboard Airbus A330 jetliners equipped with high-definition monitors, said the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Germany is the seventh-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, LVCVA officials said, adding that the new flights are projected to generate $15.1 million in direct visitor spending.

