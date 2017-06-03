ad-fullscreen
New low-cost carrier to offer flights between Las Vegas, Germany

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2017 - 5:14 pm
 

Another budget airline moved into McCarran International Airport on Friday, when Eurowings launched nonstop seasonal flights between Las Vegas and Cologne, Germany, airline officials said.

Eurowings, Lufthansa’s new low-cost carrier, will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays through the end of October aboard Airbus A330 jetliners equipped with high-definition monitors, said the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Germany is the seventh-largest source of international visitors to Las Vegas, LVCVA officials said, adding that the new flights are projected to generate $15.1 million in direct visitor spending.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
