New pedestrian mall at 3rd Street coming to downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 4:45 pm
 
New bollards included on Ogden Avenue will increase pedestrian safety. (Photo courtesy of City ...
Construction on 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas started Monday to improve the pedestrian mall area and add new safety features.

The updates, between Ogden Avenue and Freemont Street, will take place Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s expected to be finished by the end of 2022, with final touches like light poles being added through April 2023.

All businesses and pedestrian paths will remain open throughout construction. Additionally, the construction will not interrupt holiday plans as the pedestrian mall will reopen by New Year’s Eve.

“The scope of the work includes removing and replacing concrete surfaces, trees, irrigation and lighting as well as relocating and replacing underground utilities, including the storm drain. New pedestrian safety features will be installed including bollards, hydraulic bollards and a crash arm gate at the alley,” according to a news release from the city of Las Vegas.

The storm drain, which is more than 25 years old, will also be relocated and redesigned.

The project is expected to cost $4.5 million and is being funded by the city and the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.

