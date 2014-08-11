New program for entrepreneurs to launch

A new weekly program aimed at educating and connecting entrepreneurs will launch Wednesday in Las Vegas.

A new weekly program aimed at educating and connecting entrepreneurs will launch Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Under the program, 1 Million Cups, the owners of two start-up businesses will present the ins and outs of their companies to an audience of entrepreneurs and business advisers. After the presentation, the owners will field questions from the audience.

The presentations will happen every Wednesday at 9 a.m. at 6795 Edmond St. 1 Million Cups began in April 2012 is now located in 50 U.S. cities.

Contact reporter Ed Komenda at ejkomenda@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0270. Follow him on Twitter @ejkomenda.