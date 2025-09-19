New project coming to Las Vegas’ Chinatown, years after high-rise plans flamed out

Clark County commissioners approved a new retail complex in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area, the latest vision for a plot that was penciled for skyscrapers during the bubble days.

Las Vegas gas prices up 25 cents in last month. Is $4 per gallon next?

A lot at the southeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street is seen on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A lot at the southeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street is seen on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A lot at the southeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street is seen on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A lot at the southeast corner of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street is seen on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County commissioners approved a new retail project in Las Vegas’ Chinatown area, the latest vision for a plot that was penciled for high-rises during the bubble days.

The county commission on Wednesday approved a three-story, roughly 116,000-square-foot retail complex by developer Eddie Ni. His 3.2-acre project site is along the south side of Spring Mountain Road between Polaris Avenue and Procyon Street, a mile west of the Strip.

Plans call for retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as a six-story parking garage, county records show.

Ni, founder of real estate firm Windfall Group, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Las Vegas’ restaurant-packed Chinatown commercial district along Spring Mountain is popular with locals and tourists alike, and retail centers there are typically filled with tenants.

Developer Jonathan Fore has also built upscale apartments in the area and plans to add more. He said this summer that he hopes to start construction by November on a $140 million, 380-unit apartment complex with ground-floor retail space.

The project, Pearl, would be built on the block next to Ni’s site.

High-rise visions

All told, Ni’s project is by no means the first to be penciled for the spread where he plans to build the retail complex. Over the past two decades, county records show, there were several project plans that encompassed Ni’s site and neighboring plots.

During the easy-money-fueled real estate bubble of the mid-2000s, people wanted to build sky-high, and the plans grew increasingly big and complex.

By 2005, developers had drawn up plans for a condo project with four low-rise and high-rise buildings, consisting of 687 units total.

By 2006, plans called for four high-rises — a 38-story building and three 48-story towers — with a total of 1,738 units.

Then by 2007, plans called for a casino-resort project with five high-rises and a total of 600 hotel rooms, 1,577 timeshare units and 1,521 resort condos. Including the parking structure, the project was slated to measure around 5.3 million square feet.

At the time, Southern Nevada was in the throes of a high-rise craze known as the “Manhattanization” of Las Vegas, as developers had drawn up plans for skyscrapers around the valley.

But the real estate market eventually crashed, the broader economy imploded, and countless projects in Southern Nevada — including the Chinatown high-rises and most other envisioned skyscrapers in the Las Vegas Valley — never materialized or otherwise got derailed.

Never-built projects

By 2016, the Spring Mountain property was being eyed again, as developers filed plans for a 471-unit apartment complex with some commercial space. That project, which covered part of Ni’s site and some neighboring parcels, wasn’t built either.

Then last year, there were plans for a seven-building commercial center on the block. That, too, wasn’t built.

Of course, this property’s backstory is far from unique in Las Vegas, as Southern Nevada has a long history of developers drawing up big plans and never following through.

Allegiant Stadium, for instance, was built on land that had seen numerous ideas come and go for decades, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The never-built plans included hotel projects in the 1970s and 1990s; a 7 million-square-foot project with hotels, a convention center and condos in 2004; a train station in 2011; a three-stadium sports complex also in 2011; and a 2 million-square-foot fashion expo center in 2014.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.