New public art sculpture unveiled near gateway to Nellis AFB
Drivers passing by the gateway to Nellis Air Force Base will be greeted by a new sculpture meant to invoke aviation and a sense of doing your very best.
Titled “Absolute Ceiling” for “the highest altitude at which an aircraft can sustain level flight,” the art piece consists of 22 blue columns meeting at an orange central pylon and encircled by an aluminum ellipse, according to a Clark County news release.
The 130-foot sculpture, which was unveiled Monday, is lit up in solar lights at night.
Sculptor Robert Spencer Davidson said he took his inspiration from the local community’s desire for something unique and colorful for the neighborhood, as well as the history and impact of the base in Las Vegas.
“This project brings color and life to the location,” said Commission Chairman Marylin Kirkpatrick. “Nellis Air Force Base is a great community partner and it was important to have them involved in the process.”
