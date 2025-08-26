New retail concept coming to the Las Vegas Strip

A US tariff exemption for small orders ends Friday. It’s a big deal to some shoppers and businesses

It’s slime to get your hands dirty at a new custom slime studio opening on the Las Vegas Strip.

Slime Kitchen is opening its first Las Vegas location in Fashion Show mall on Wednesday, where guests can craft custom slime inside a 4,000-square-foot studio, according to news release.

Customers are guided through a 10-step process: selecting their base, scents, color and textures to create their own custom slime blend. According to a release, the experience is designed to spark creativity and promote sensory learning.

“Las Vegas is the perfect match for the energy and creativity behind Slime Kitchen,” said Lidia Bacal, franchise owner of Las Vegas Slime Kitchen, in a statement. “This city knows how to have fun, and our space is perfect for families, children, and even adults who want to get creative and let their imaginations run wild.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the new storefront, located on the first floor near Urban Outfitters and Macy’s Men’s Store.

The franchise has 13 locations across the U.S., with one Northern Nevada location inside Reno Public Market.

Custom slime studios are not a new concept for Las Vegas, with Oozapalooza Slime Craft Studio located at Town Square Las Vegas.

