New retail plaza takes shape on former hotel-casino site in North Las Vegas

Construction continues at the site of the former Texas Station casino Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new retail complex is taking shape in North Las Vegas where a hotel-casino once stood.

California developer Agora Realty & Management is under construction on a roughly 90,000-square-foot retail plaza along Rancho Drive at Lake Mead Boulevard. The project occupies part of Texas Station’s former footprint and is part of Agora’s sprawling Hylo Park development, which also encompasses the neighboring former Fiesta Rancho hotel-casino site.

The shopping center is slated to feature a Cardenas grocery store and other tenants, said Aaron Lefton, president of acquisitions and leasing for Agora.

He said that his firm will deliver retail space to tenants toward the end of this year and that they plan to open throughout 2026.

Cardenas’ store measures about 40,000 square feet, he added.

Cardenas Markets, a Hispanic grocery chain, has six locations in the Las Vegas Valley, its website shows. None are in North Las Vegas.

Marisa Kutansky, spokeswoman for Heritage Grocers Group, a collection of grocery-store brands that includes Cardenas, confirmed Tuesday that the grocer is under a lease for the Hylo Park plaza.

Lefton said his group also hopes to break ground on the northern portion of Hylo Park, where the Fiesta stood, in the first quarter of next year.

That section is penciled as a sports and entertainment area, he said, adding it will incorporate the existing ice rink that was attached to the Fiesta before the hotel was demolished.

Agora held a ceremonial groundbreaking in January for Hylo Park, which was designed to span 73 acres and bring retail space, athletic facilities, housing and more to a stretch of the city that was previously home to two hotel-casinos.

Former owner Station Casinos tore down Texas Station and Fiesta — both of which had been closed since the onset of the pandemic — and sold the sites to Agora in fall 2023 for about $58 million combined, property records show.

Agora then sold 36.5 acres of the former Texas Station land for $26 million in late 2024. Homebuilding giant Lennar Corp. has drawn up plans for a 373-lot subdivision on that site, city records show.

The retail plaza is being built on the remaining 11 acres of the former Texas Station property.

The former Fiesta plot spans about 25 acres and still has an ice rink — now called Hylo Park Arena — that is operated by the Golden Knights.

Lefton said his group plans to keep the ice rink intact and build a nearly 200,000-square-foot indoor fieldhouse that will feature multiple sports.

He said the project could feature an additional ice surface but noted the details of the new athletic complex are not finalized.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.