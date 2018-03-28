New service offers Tesla rides between Las Vegas, Palm Springs

The service launched locally earlier this month from Tesloop, a startup based in Los Angeles that has agreements to use programming from Tesla.

A Los Angeles startup offers a service where drivers will pick up and drop off passengers between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California. The service costs at least $79. Tesloop

A Los Angeles startup offers a service where drivers will pick up and drop off passengers between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California. The service costs at least $79. Tesloop

A new service offers rides between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California, aboard a Tesla Model X.

The service launched locally earlier this month from Tesloop, a startup based in Los Angeles that has agreements to use programming from Tesla.

For at least $79, customers can book a seat on a Tesla to cross the 300 miles that separate the two cities.

Drivers are screened and will pick up and drop off customers at most hotels and casinos, according to a company statement Friday.

The cars have internet connections, chargers, snacks, drinks, pillows, and noise-canceling headphones. The car will stop at least once along the way for a 25 minute recharge.

Tesloop started about three years ago. The Las Vegas route is the sixth one for the company and first with an area outside of Southern California, according to the company’s website.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.