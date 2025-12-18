New shopping center in Chinatown area approved

Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh aims to break ground next year on the project, called Jade Promenade.

Couple suing MGM Resorts for battery, assault after allegedly being thrown out of property

Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh plans to build a new retail complex, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Platinum Realty)

A vacant lot covered in graffiti sits along Spring Mountain Road between Wynn Road and Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025. Developer Ali Kaveh has drawn up plans for a retail plaza on the site, closer to Wynn Road, and also wants to build a neighboring apartment complex. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Clark County commissioners gave the green light this week to a new retail plaza in the Chinatown area.

The County Commission on Wednesday approved plans by Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh for a shopping center along the north side of Spring Mountain Road at Wynn Road, about 1½ miles west of the Strip.

His project was part of the meeting’s so-called routine action items and was approved, along with other such measures, in one vote without discussion on them.

Project plans filed with the county show a 73,482-square-foot complex consisting of six buildings on a T-shaped plot. It would also feature outdoor dining areas and a playground.

Las Vegas’ restaurant-packed Chinatown commercial district along Spring Mountain is popular with locals and tourists alike, and its retail centers are typically filled with tenants.

Kaveh, owner of Platinum Realty, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he aims to break ground on the plaza, called Jade Promenade, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

He also plans to build a neighboring apartment complex with around 150 units, saying this would be the second phase of his project.

Kaveh described the retail center as a roughly $40 million development and the apartment complex as a $30 million project.

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment previously confirmed that it owns the project site, and Kaveh said that he is under contract to buy the empty lot.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.