New shopping center planned for Las Vegas’ Chinatown area

A local developer has drawn up plans for a retail plaza on Spring Mountain Road, less than 2 miles west of the Strip.

Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh plans to build a new retail complex, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Platinum Realty)

A local developer has drawn up plans for a new retail plaza in Las Vegas’ restaurant-packed Chinatown area.

Platinum Realty owner Ali Kaveh is looking to build a shopping center along the north side of Spring Mountain Road at Wynn Road, about 1½ miles west of the Strip.

Project plans filed with Clark County show a 73,482-square-foot complex consisting of six buildings on a T-shaped plot. It would also feature outdoor dining areas and a playground.

Clark County commissioners are scheduled to consider the project, called Jade Promenade, on Dec. 17, records show.

Las Vegas’ Chinatown commercial district along Spring Mountain is popular with locals and tourists alike, and its retail centers are typically packed with tenants. The corridor is filled with eateries and offers a variety of Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese.

Kaveh told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he aims to break ground on the plaza in the fourth quarter of 2026.

He also plans to build a neighboring apartment complex with around 150 units, saying this would be the second phase of his project.

$70M in projects

Kaveh described the retail center as a roughly $40 million development and the apartment complex as a $30 million project.

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment confirmed that it owns the project site, as county and corporate records indicate, and Kaveh said that he is under contract to buy the empty lot.

Kaveh, a 49-year-old Iranian native who moved to Las Vegas at age 14, said that he wants to create a promenade where people can walk around and spend time outside.

As he sees it, Chinatown has the hottest real estate in Las Vegas outside the Strip, and he noted that Southern Nevada’s Asian population is only growing.

As of 2020, Clark County’s Asian population was 237,663. That was up almost 41 percent – an increase of 68,832 people – from a decade earlier, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Las Vegas’ Chinatown got started in the 1990s with the opening of Chinatown Plaza. The retail center has a traditional archway out front and other Chinese design features and has hosted cultural events, including Chinese New Year celebrations.

Other plans in the works

Kaveh isn’t the only developer looking to build a new project in the area.

Fore Property Co. has drawn up plans for a 380-unit apartment complex with more than 30,000 square feet of commercial space just south of Spring Mountain along Valley View Boulevard and Procyon Street.

The firm expects to break ground in March, said managing partner Jonathan Fore.

Also, Clark County Commissioners in September approved developer Eddie Ni’s plans for a three-story, roughly 116,000-square-foot complex with retail, restaurant and entertainment space on the block next to Fore’s project site.

Ni, founder of the Windfall Group, recently said that he aims to start construction by summer 2026.

