New Smith’s Marketplace opening this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A Smith's Marketplace located at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new Smith’s Marketplace is coming to Henderson after the blueprint found success in the northwest valley.

Smith’s is opening the $24 million, 125,000-square-foot, multi-department store in Henderson’s Cadence Village Center to rival other big box retailers. New departments beyond the typical grocery offerings include apparel, houseware, toys, hardware and small kitchen appliances, according to a news release. The marketplace also includes a Starbucks, a Murray’s Cheese shop and a Smith’s Fuel Center.

This will be Nevada’s second Smith’s Marketplace. The first opened in the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas in 2018.

The Cadence Village Center marketplace is expected to add 230 new jobs to the area, according to the release.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. Grand opening festivities begin about a half-hour before doors open. The first 400 customers on Saturday will receive a $10 gift card, according to the release.

Smith’s is using the occasion to donate to several community and hunger relief groups in the Las Vegas Valley, including $9,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, $5,000 to Communities in Schools of Nevada and $2,000 to neighboring Basic High School.

The school’s marching band and junior varsity cheer team are expected perform before the ribbon-cutting ceremony and official opening.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.