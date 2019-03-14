New Sprouts grocery store opening in western Las Vegas

A new Sprouts Farmers Market at 771 S. Rainbow Blvd. will open Wednesday. (Janet Murphy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its 11th store in the Las Vegas Valley.

The newest store at 771 S. Rainbow Blvd. opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. All customers on the opening day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.

On March 30, shoppers can take part in Taste of Sprouts when they can sample new natural and organic products including Sprouts Brand products.

