New Sprouts in Henderson sets opening date

A ribbon cutting for the newest Sprouts Farmers Market will be held this month to celebrate the opening of the newest location for the health-focused grocery chain.

A new Sprouts is opening in the valley. In this file photo Alvina Andrzejewski and her 1-year-old son Chloe leave the Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson residents will be able to shop at another health-focused grocery store starting next week.

Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting a ribbon cutting on Nov. 10 for its new location in Henderson, which is near the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, according to a news release.

The ribbon cutting will happen at 6:45 a.m. the doors of the store will open at 7 a.m.

The first 200 customers at the location on Friday and Saturday will get a free reusable goodie bag filled with samples and products. There will also be a variety of activities throughout the opening weekend of the store including music and prize giveaways, seasonal produce tasting, face painting and artists carving large produce.

This will be the third Sprouts in Henderson, Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said.

“In addition to fulfilling our need for more choices in this fast-growing area, I am especially grateful for the options they provide to people like me with special dietary needs,” Romero said in a statement. “Sprouts offers an incredible variety with the convenience of a small, market-style shopping environment and our city council is pleased to expand access to even more Henderson residents.”

Sprouts previously announced that it would hire about 105 employees both full and part-time to staff the store.

This Sprouts location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.