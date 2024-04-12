75°F
Business

New tenant signs on to Whole Foods-anchored Downtown Summerlin center

Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 10:15 am
 

A Starbucks is planned for an under-construction retail center, anchored by Whole Foods, in Downtown Summerlin.

The coffee shop with drive-thru will be a part of the 7.4-acre commercial retail center at the northwest corner of the South Town Center Drive and West Sahara Avenue that is being developed by Howard Hughes Holdings, a company spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Clark County Planning Commission on May 7 will review the design of a 3,200-square-foot drive-thru building that will house the Starbucks.

A Whole Foods Market is well under construction at the retail center site on South Town Center Drive. The new store will replace the Whole Foods’ Fort Apache location near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Rampart Boulevard.

It’s unclear when Whole Foods will close its Fort Apache location and relocate its operations to the new center in Summerlin, as the grocery chain didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Howard Hughes previously said that tenants should be able to build out their spaces at the retail center beginning in the third quarter of 2024. A company spokesperson said this week that the project’s timeline is still on schedule.

As of Thursday, some metal framing and vertical construction were in place at the site.

Plans filed with the county indicate the new retail center will be comprised of three buildings, one a 48,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery, an 18,000-square-foot building slated to comprise three restaurants and two stores and a 3,200-square-foot Starbucks.

There are “several new retailers” that will join Starbucks and Whole Foods at this retail center, a Howard Hughes spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to share the name of these retailers.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

