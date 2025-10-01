New thrift store opening in Las Vegas

The first 400 customers will receive a free reusable bag during its grand opening weekend.

A new Savers is opening in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A new thrift store is opening on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas this week.

Savers is opening a new storefront at 3835 Blue Diamond Road on Thursday. The first 400 customers will receive a free reusable bag during grand opening weekend.

Going forward, store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

