New thrift store opening in Las Vegas

A new Savers is opening in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2025 - 9:02 am
 

A new thrift store is opening on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas this week.

Savers is opening a new storefront at 3835 Blue Diamond Road on Thursday. The first 400 customers will receive a free reusable bag during grand opening weekend.

Going forward, store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

