New thrift store opening in Las Vegas
The first 400 customers will receive a free reusable bag during its grand opening weekend.
A new thrift store is opening on Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas this week.
Savers is opening a new storefront at 3835 Blue Diamond Road on Thursday. The first 400 customers will receive a free reusable bag during grand opening weekend.
Going forward, store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
