New to Las Vegas grocer to cut prices this summer

A discount grocery store chain, which recently arrived in the Las Vegas Valley, has announced price cuts this summer to a quarter of its selection, saving customers over $100 million.

Aldi is dropping prices of over 40o items by up to 33 percent percent at all of their over 2,400 stores, according to a press release from the company. From June 5 to Labor Day, customers will see markdowns on items to “celebrate summer without sticker shock.”

“Our customers count on Aldi for the lowest prices of any national grocer, every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” said Jason Hart, CEO at Aldi. “While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage.”

The price cuts will span all departments, including meat, produce, pantry items and household goods. For example, some milk has been marked down from $4.39 to $3.89, select chips from $1.89 to $1.79 and prebiotic sodas from $1.59 to $1.49.

Aldi did a similar promotion in 2024, marking down over 250 items for the summer months.

The German grocer is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Currently, Aldi has three stores in the Valley: 621 Marks St., 2106 W. Craig Road and 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd. — that opened in the spring. There is a fourth on the way at 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. with plans to open at the end of 2025.

