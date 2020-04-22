New unemployment call center ‘waste’ of money, frustrated jobless say

Operators were unable to assist more than 30 percent of callers on Monday, according to data shared by the unemployment office.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation officials said Monday their website is running slowly because of the amount of claims coming through (DETR)

Las Vegas resident John Kim said he was “ecstatic” when he heard the state would be adding a new call center to address questions on unemployment insurance claims.

The former New Life Adult Day Health Care Center employee hadn’t been to work since March 20 and has yet to see any money from the system, despite filing his initial claim nearly a month ago. He hoped the new phone lines would allow him to finally have questions answered and get his claim sorted out.

But the operator on the new phone line wasn’t able to explain to Kim why his payments weren’t going through, or how long he would have to wait until he would see any of the money. He could only answer “general questions” on the filing process.

“It was such a letdown,” Kim said. “The money was not well spent on the new call center. I would rather see extended hours, even 24/7 if it’s possible, by the actual (Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation) agency,” which oversees the state’s unemployment insurance program.

A number of frustrated claimants — many of whom have been waiting weeks for unemployment insurance benefits — agree.

DETR spokeswoman Rosa Mendez said she had no comment on the new phone lines and was not able to provide statistics on how many callers the phone lines were able to assist.

‘A waste’ of resources

Mendez did share data from Monday on prematurely ended calls on the new phone line, which appears to show operators were unable to assist more than 30 percent of callers. Of the 28,000 calls received Monday, 9,000 were prematurely ended by callers after listening to a message that said the phone line does not have access to information on existing claims.

John D’Amico, a former event operator for marketing company Luster, called the new call center late last week after spending five weeks trying to get his unemployment claim approved.

After waiting on hold nearly an hour, D’Amico was told by the operator that she would be unable to assist him.

“(They) provide nothing more than the very same info that is available on their (DETR’s) website,” D’Amico said. “It’s hard to imagine — given the trouble they’re having answering calls at DETR to open claims — that someone had the bright idea to open a second call center that can only provide general information. … (It’s) such a waste.”

D’Amico said he hasn’t gotten a paycheck since March 13. He was unable to pay this month’s rent and worries that he won’t see benefits in time to pay next month’s, either.

“I’m now officially broke,” he said. “I never anticipated that I’d be in this situation given that I’m qualified for unemployment.”

Ben Fisher, a furloughed executive valet lead at Planet Hollywood Resort, was able to get through the new phone line last week but was disappointed when the operator wasn’t able to tell him the status of his claim.

“I waited on hold 2½ hours,” he said. “The lady tried her best, but they have no computer access. They couldn’t pull up my claim information. They’re just there to walk you through how to file a claim or navigate the website. She couldn’t answer questions.”

Fisher has yet to see any unemployment insurance benefits despite filing his initial claim one month ago.

Matthew Miller, a former dealer at Aria whose last day of work was March 15, received one payment after he first filed for unemployment insurance benefits.

No success getting money, or help on phone

Since then the funds have stopped, and he can’t get an answer as to why.

“It’s been four weeks since I’ve received anything else,” he said. “You can’t get anybody on the (DETR phone lines). Communication is impossible. … I tried sending faxes to three different numbers, and all were busy.”

Miller tried the new phone line Monday but said it was “worthless” in helping him since the operator was unable to look at his claim.

“It’s been so frustrating,” he said. “It’s possible there’s something I filled out wrong (on my claim), but I’ve never done this before, I’ve never been in this situation. But I can’t talk to somebody (to figure it out).”

