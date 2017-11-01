New Walmart supercenter opens in Las Vegas Valley

The Walmart is the first new supercenter in the valley in nine years.

Sierra Vista High School Marching Band performs outside the new Walmart Supercenter at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard during the grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The 165,000 square-foot store is the first new Walmart Supercenter to open in Las Vegas in nine years. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Walmart at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas opened Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. The 24-hour store has departments for electronics, groceries and medicine. Wade Tyler Millward/Review-Journal

Employees gather outside the new Walmart Supercenter at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard during the grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The 165,000 square-foot store is the first new Walmart Supercenter to open in Las Vegas in nine years. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People lined up to enter the new Walmart Supercenter at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The 165,000 square-foot store is the first new Walmart Supercenter to open in Las Vegas in nine years. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Employees place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem outside the new Walmart Supercenter at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard during the grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The 165,000 square-foot store is the first new Walmart Supercenter to open in Las Vegas in nine years. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lisa Park joined the line for the new Walmart in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It’d be another five hours before Park became one of the first people to shop at the store at Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

With the other people in line, she talked about the World Series, about two separate car crashes just down the street from the Walmart and how, like many shoppers, she isn’t loyal to any particular stores.

“I go where the deals are,” she said.

The Walmart is the first new supercenter in the valley in nine years. At 165,000 square feet, the store employs about 300 employees, manager Candace Vandervaart said.

The store is still hiring. Jobs are listed at careers.walmart.com. The average full-time Walmart worker makes $14.20 an hour in Nevada.

Open 24 hours, the new store has a drive-thru pharmacy, auto center and will allow customers to pick up groceries ordered online starting Nov. 14. Walmart has about 40,000 groceries in its online inventory, according to a company statement Wednesday.

The retail giant employs about 14,000 people in Nevada.

Walmart bought the Blue Diamond land in 2012 for $5.3 million.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.