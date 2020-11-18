New warehouses taking shape in southwest valley business park

Two industrial buildings are under construction in the Las Vegas Digital Exchange Campus.

Switch data centers are seen in the Las Vegas Digital Exchange Campus, a business park in the southwest valley, in this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo. Developers are building more warehouse space in the business park. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The next phase of a sprawling business park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley area is starting to take shape.

Developer Majestic Realty Co., led by billionaire Silverton owner Ed Roski, recently announced that it’s under construction on two industrial buildings in its Las Vegas Digital Exchange Campus.

The project is scheduled to be finished in June. The buildings span around 330,000 square feet combined, and 78,000 square feet is already leased, a news release said.

Majestic senior vice president Rod Martin declined to identify the incoming tenant but said it’s a logistics firm.

The Digital Exchange Campus, also known as the Beltway Business Park, covers some 360 acres of land. It is bordered generally by the 215 Beltway to the north, Warm Springs Road to the south, Jones Boulevard to the west and Decatur Boulevard to the east.

It features warehouses, office space, retail, and Switch data centers, Martin confirmed.

Southern California-based Majestic is developing the campus with Las Vegas-based Thomas & Mack Development Group. The first project opened there in 2002, Martin said.

