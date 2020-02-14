New Welcome to Las Vegas store coming to McCarran airport

Las Vegas-based specialty retailer Marshall Retail Group announced the opening of its fifth Welcome to Las Vegas store inside McCarran International Airport on Thursday.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The souvenir and novelty gift shop is located inside Terminal One at the D gates and offers visitors a number of exclusive Las Vegas-branded merchandise and apparel, keychains and mugs.

The new location also reflects an updated design and features the shop’s signature Welcome to Las Vegas neon sign replica.

