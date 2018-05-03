New York boutique luxury hotel brand may come to Nevada

A New York boutique luxury hotel brand has interest in its first Nevada location.

A contemporary bedroom and an open bathroom are displayed at Florim's booth during the 2018 Hospitality Design Exposition and Conference on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A New York boutique luxury hotel brand has interest in its first Nevada location.

Dream Hotels is looking at two sites, one near Hooter’s Hotel and one near Mandalay Bay , CEO Jay Stein said.

“We’d like to do something similar to the Delano,” Stein said.

Stein was among the nearly 17,500 people attending the Hospitality Design Expo and Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, which runs through Friday.

Stein spoke on a panel about emerging markets for hospitality.

The growth of Southern California, including Los Angeles and Orange and Riverside counties, has helped sell the Southwest as a region to Dream, Stein said.

Dream recently opened a 178-room flagship in Hollywood and has another hotel planned for Palm Springs, California.

Southern California will add around 2,000 luxury hotel rooms, 7,000 “upper upscale” rooms and 14,000 upscale rooms over the next few years, said panelist Bruce Ford, director of global business development for hotel services firm Lodging Econometrics.

People staying in Southern California will make the trek to Las Vegas during a vacation, said Stein.

“No market’s growth hurts another market,” he said.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.