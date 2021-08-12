New York company plans move into massive North Las Vegas warehouse

ShipHero, a logistics and e-commerce company, plans to move into a massive new warehouse at the Golden Triangle Logistics Center in North Las Vegas.

Empty warehouse currently for ShipHero, a shipping and fulfillment company recently having moved into the building and has plans to add workers on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Logistics and e-commerce company ShipHero next month plans to move into warehouse, roughly four times the size of its current facility at the Golden Triangle Logistics Center in North Las Vegas.

ShipHero Chief Executive Aaron Rubin said the move is happening just over a year after the company opened its first outpost in North Las Vegas.

“We (first) moved in July 1 of last year,” he said. “We basically ran out of space. We’re an e-commerce and logistics company so things are busy.”

The company currently occupies a 50,000-square-foot facility but will be moving into a 200,000-square-foot warehouse at the Golden Triangle, a 127-acre business park that’s still under construction.

Rubin said the company plans to add 100 employees over the next two years at the facility, which would bring its total workforce in the area to about 130 employees.

New York-based ShipHero helps small-to-large firms with e-commerce fulfillment needs as well as offers a cloud-based warehouse management software system.

Last year, it processed more than $5 billion in orders, and clients include Canadian Tire and Universal Music Group.

It also closed $50 million in funding led by Riverwood Capital in June, marking its first institutional investment.

Rubin said expanding ShipHero’s warehouse network to include Las Vegas made sense.

“Vegas has good proximity to Southern and Central California (and) it’s a good workforce,” he said.

ShipHero is in good company as several major firms and retailers also call North Las Vegas home for distribution operations. They include Amazon, Sephora and CarParts.com.

