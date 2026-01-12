Newly built Las Vegas apartment complex sells for almost $80M

The 308-unit property opened less than a year ago. It boasts quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, fitness studio, tot lot and other amenities.

Landing 36, a newly built apartment complex that recently sold, is seen Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Less than a year after it opened, a Las Vegas apartment complex has been sold to new landlords.

The developers of Landing 36 sold the newly built rental property, on Rancho Drive at Smoke Ranch Road, for $77 million last month, records show.

PCE Holdings managing partner Jackson Cloak, who said his firm purchased the complex, put the “total consideration” at $79 million.

Landing 36 boasts quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, fitness studio, tot lot and other amenities. The 308-unit property, which occupies a nearly 12-acre footprint in Las Vegas city limits, sits across Rancho from North Las Vegas Airport.

Cloak said that he thinks the first batch of units opened last February or March and that the leasing office and clubhouse didn’t open until the summer. Around 50 percent of the apartments are leased, he added.

He said that the complex, 2555 N. Rancho Drive, has high-end finishes and a big supply of two- and three-bedroom units. He also noted that it’s near the new Hylo Park development along Rancho.

That project, by California developer Agora Realty & Management, was designed to span 73 acres and bring retail space, athletic facilities, housing and more to a stretch of North Las Vegas that was previously home to the now-demolished Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho hotel-casinos.

Agora has been building its first phase, a roughly 90,000-square-foot retail plaza, on a portion of Texas Station’s former footprint.

Property records show the buyer of Landing 36 was an Indiana group. After the Las Vegas Review-Journal tried to reach the firm for comment, the newspaper was contacted by Cloak, who said the buyer named on the deed is one of his investment partners.

Cloak said that his Newport Beach, California-based real estate investment firm is a new company. However, he said that he worked on at least 20 to 30 deals in Las Vegas while working for another real estate firm and that Southern Nevada is a target market for his group.

“We’re constantly looking in Las Vegas for acquisitions,” he said.

City records show that Las Vegas developer Brock Metzka was behind the Landing 36 project, and Cloak confirmed that Metzka was part of the team that developed and then sold the complex.

Metzka did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.