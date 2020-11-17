Newly built warehouse project sells for $48.6M

A Dallas real estate firm has expanded its holdings in Southern Nevada with the purchase of a newly built warehouse project.

Lincoln Property Co. has acquired West Craig Industrial Center in North Las Vegas, seen here, for $48.6 million. (Courtesy FocusAZ)

Lincoln Property Co. announced last week that it acquired West Craig Industrial Center, a three-building development in North Las Vegas, for $48.6 million.

The 343,820-square-foot project, on West Craig Road near North Fifth Street, was completed last year and is fully occupied, a news release said.

Lincoln’s acquisition follows its purchase, announced in May, of six industrial buildings near McCarran International Airport that span a combined 425,752 square feet.

The sales price was $72 million, property records indicated.

