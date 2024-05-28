99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Newly opened golf-entertainment venue announces layoffs

The inside of Atomic Golf is seen on March 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas R ...
The inside of Atomic Golf is seen on March 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
(Review-Journal file)
Summerlin residents targeted in new banking scam, police say
MGM Resorts International has surpassed its goal of providing 5 million meals to the cities it ...
MGM topples food donation goal, surpassing 5M meals
T-mobile logo in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, March 2, 2023 ...
T-Mobile to buy almost all of US Cellular in deal worth $4.4B
People are shown at one of the gaming tables at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on May ...
When did the mob first get involved in Las Vegas?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 

A recently opened Las Vegas entertainment attraction has announced layoffs just months after opening its doors.

Atomic Golf, a high-tech golfing range with 103 bays at The Strat, announced it has laid off a portion of its hundreds of staff. The layoffs have come quickly for the venue, which opened in late March.

“We can confirm that there have been recent layoffs at Atomic Golf Las Vegas,” said a statement emailed Tuesday from the business to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We appreciate the dedication and contributions of all our employees and extend our gratitude to those who have been impacted.”

It’s not clear when the layoffs happened, how many employees were laid off or the exact reasons for the layoffs, as Atomic Golf didn’t immediately answer questions on these points.

In November, Atomic Golf said it planned to hire more than 500 full-and part-time employees for its opening. In March, about 800 full-and part-time employees were working at the business.

The 100,000-square-foot, $75 million venue tries to provide a video-game-like experience and looks to differentiate itself from other golf venues with its food and bar offerings. Overall, the venue has four stories that hold six bars, a local beer-tap room and a full-service kitchen.

Atomic Golf is just one of several golf-focused entertainment venues in Las Vegas, as a Topgolf driving range is near the MGM Grand and a new mini-golf-focused venue called PopStroke opened recently at Town Square.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Indoor pickleball chain announces opening of 1st Clark County courts
recommend 2
Autonomous vehicle company halts Vegas operations, lays off 129
recommend 3
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
recommend 4
Large arts, collectibles trade show relocating to Vegas from California
recommend 5
UNLV unveils timeline for big studio project in southwest valley
recommend 6
Las Vegas art house theater launches distribution arm to acquire films