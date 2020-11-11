Next gen Xbox consoles scooped up across Las Vegas Valley

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were released on Tuesday and PlayStation 5s will be released Thursday.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (Xbox.com)

A sign at Gamestop's Rainbow Spring location alerts customers that the new Xbox consoles are sold out. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at a local Best Buy alerts customers n Tuesday that next generation Xbox and PS5 consoles are reserved for customers that have pre-ordered them. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A customer named Holly picks up an Xbox Series X her husband had preordered at Gamestop's Rainblow Plaza location. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christmas is coming early this week for gamers with the release of the next generation Xbox and Playstation consoles. Those who didn’t plan ahead, however, will have to get very, very lucky to score one.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were released on Tuesday. At most Las Vegas retailers, however, sales were limited to those who had pre-ordered them in September.

Visits to Target, Walmart and Best Buy locations on Tuesday confirmed reports that those chains had no units available for walk-up purchase.

Gamestop held out a bit of hope on Monday for those who hadn’t planned ahead, announcing on social media that they would have “a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles” in stores the next morning.

Fans responded immediately.

“It was all sorts of chaos,” store leader Duncan McCartney says of the scene at Gamestop’s Rainbow Plaza location on Tuesday morning.

“Our initial five extra systems that we had, people were camping out for those last night. And then we had a good chunk of people just lined up behind them, just hoping that they would be able to get one of the extras. Unfortunately, we only had those five.”

He attempted to direct customers to other stores that might have a few consoles left, but says “everyone was selling out just as fast.”

The chain’s Rainbow Springs location on Spring Mountain Road managed to avoid some of the chaos by posting a sign on the door Monday night informing people there were only six units available.

“It was a pretty short line, because we put up on the door how many we had so they could figure it out among themselves,” said assistant manager Mackenzie Ernst.

Neither location had any idea when they might get more units, with McCartney citing COVID-related “manufacturing problems.”

“We’re hoping that we’ll have more units by the end of the year,” he offered. “But we don’t have a guarantee. So we’re kind of just sitting back, wishing that we’ll get some stuff in as soon as we can.”

There is still a glimmer of hope for Xbox fans, however. Stores that are holding pre-ordered units might release them if someone decides to cancel.

“That’s just kind of luck of the draw,” McCartney said of someone’s chance to score a unit if someone else changes their mind. “You have to kind of be the next person up, asking about it, after the cancellation. And if we have it, we have it.”

He notes that orders are automatically cancelled after 48 hours, which means that some Xboxes could become available Thursday morning. Unfortunately, that’s expected to be another crazy day at Gamestop and other videogame outlets, since it’s also the day Sony releases its Playstation 5 console to customers who have pre-ordered them.

“The PS5s are going to be more of a madhouse, probably.” McCartney predicts. “Because we have more reservations on PS5, but no available walk-up units.”

While Sony is not expected to release any Playstation 5 units for walk-up purchase on Thursday, the company will be putting more for sale online that day.

