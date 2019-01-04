NIAS center of excellence operating under new name

The center was first referred to as the “ Nevada Drone Center of Excellence for Public Safety ” when the institute formally announced its launch in the summer of 2018. Chris Walach, NIAS executive director, said the center is now referred to as the NIAS Unmanned Aviation Safety Center of Excellence.

Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, shows a variety of drones at NIAS's new Unmanned Aviation Safety Center of Excellence, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas Friday, July 27, 2018 K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Institute for Autonomous System’s center of excellence is operating under a new name.

The center was first referred to as the “Nevada Drone Center of Excellence for Public Safety” when the institute formally announced its launch in the summer of 2018. Chris Walach, NIAS executive director, said the center is now referred to as the NIAS Unmanned Aviation Safety Center of Excellence.

Walach said the institute tried to trademark both names simultaneously through the Secretary of State’s office and decided to go with NIAS-UAS COE after its trademark registration was approved first. The official name was decided upon in late August.

“It better aligns to our brand,” Walach said.

NIAS’s center of excellence launched July 31, 2018, with a focus on reducing air hazards from drone incursions.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.