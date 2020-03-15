Nike closing all US stores, including Las Vegas locations, through March 27

The company has locations in the Las Vegas Valley as well as a factory store at the Prizm Outlets in Primm.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Major retailers across the Las Vegas Valley are starting to temporarily close their doors because of the coronavirus.

Nike said starting Monday it would close all of its stores in the U.S. through March 27.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” according to a company statement Sunday.

It said Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and other countries are open and will continue normal operations.

The company has four locations in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website, as well as a factory store at the Prizm Outlets in Primm.

Customers can continue to shop online and through the mobile app.

The retailer did not say what kind of impact the closures will have on employees.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.